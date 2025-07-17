CBSE's Fight Against Obesity: Schools Implement 'Oil Boards'

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated a health campaign urging schools to set up 'oil boards' to educate students and staff about the dangers of consuming high-fat foods and oils. This directive aims to promote healthier eating habits amid growing obesity rates, officials announced.

This decision comes after a previous directive that encouraged schools to install 'sugar boards' to help reduce sugar intake among children. These boards are essentially posters or digital displays intended to serve as daily reminders in school-based communal spaces like cafeterias, lobbies, and meeting rooms.

A report from the National Family Health Survey-5 indicates a troubling increase in obesity, with over 20% of adults in urban areas now considered overweight or obese. CBSE Director Pragya M Singh warns if this trend continues, India may face one of the highest obesity burdens globally.