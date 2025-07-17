Left Menu

CBSE's Fight Against Obesity: Schools Implement 'Oil Boards'

The CBSE has directed schools to use 'oil boards' to educate students and staff about the dangers of high-fat foods and oils, aiming to combat rising obesity rates as reported in the National Family Health Survey-5. The initiative follows a similar move with 'sugar boards.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:33 IST
CBSE's Fight Against Obesity: Schools Implement 'Oil Boards'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated a health campaign urging schools to set up 'oil boards' to educate students and staff about the dangers of consuming high-fat foods and oils. This directive aims to promote healthier eating habits amid growing obesity rates, officials announced.

This decision comes after a previous directive that encouraged schools to install 'sugar boards' to help reduce sugar intake among children. These boards are essentially posters or digital displays intended to serve as daily reminders in school-based communal spaces like cafeterias, lobbies, and meeting rooms.

A report from the National Family Health Survey-5 indicates a troubling increase in obesity, with over 20% of adults in urban areas now considered overweight or obese. CBSE Director Pragya M Singh warns if this trend continues, India may face one of the highest obesity burdens globally.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025