CBSE's Fight Against Obesity: Schools Implement 'Oil Boards'
The CBSE has directed schools to use 'oil boards' to educate students and staff about the dangers of high-fat foods and oils, aiming to combat rising obesity rates as reported in the National Family Health Survey-5. The initiative follows a similar move with 'sugar boards.'
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated a health campaign urging schools to set up 'oil boards' to educate students and staff about the dangers of consuming high-fat foods and oils. This directive aims to promote healthier eating habits amid growing obesity rates, officials announced.
This decision comes after a previous directive that encouraged schools to install 'sugar boards' to help reduce sugar intake among children. These boards are essentially posters or digital displays intended to serve as daily reminders in school-based communal spaces like cafeterias, lobbies, and meeting rooms.
A report from the National Family Health Survey-5 indicates a troubling increase in obesity, with over 20% of adults in urban areas now considered overweight or obese. CBSE Director Pragya M Singh warns if this trend continues, India may face one of the highest obesity burdens globally.
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- obesity
- oil boards
- education
- health
- schools
- eating habits
- nutrition
- students
- FSSAI
ALSO READ
No linkage between COVID-19 vaccine and sudden deaths: Union Health Ministry
IKS Health Announces Transformational Partnership with Western Washington Medical Group through Strategic Investment in Managed Service Organization
Rural Health Roadshow Hits Ōamaru as Govt Expands Access to Care
Kerala schools start Zumba sessions under anti-drug campaign
Gum disease, decay, missing teeth: why people with mental illness have poorer oral health