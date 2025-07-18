Left Menu

Odisha Enforces Urgent Measures Against Campus Harassment

Following the tragic self-immolation of a student due to alleged sexual harassment, the Odisha government mandates displaying the Women Helpline Number-181 across higher education campuses. Universities must adhere to the POSH Act and conduct workshops to ensure a safe educational environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic self-immolation of a female student over sexual harassment allegations, the Odisha government has mandated the display of the Women Helpline Number-181 in all higher education institutions across the state.

The Higher Education department has stressed the urgency of compliance, directing universities and colleges to strictly adhere to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Additionally, workshops will be conducted to foster awareness and adherence to guidelines set by the University Grants Commission.

Meanwhile, the School and Mass Education department has issued similar instructions to ensure the safety of female students and staff in schools, with the helpline number also prominently displayed there. This decisive action aims to create a safer, more supportive educational environment for women.

