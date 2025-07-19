Tragic School Incident Sparks Political Tensions in Kerala
A tragic incident in Kerala involving the electrocution of a 13-year-old student has ignited political tensions. Allegations of negligence and political exploitation have arisen, with various political parties making accusations. The Kerala government has announced compensation for the family and promises swift action against responsible parties.
- Country:
- India
The recent electrocution of a 13-year-old student at a school in Kerala's Kollam district has sparked intense political debate and accusations among parties in the state. Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty accused the UDF and BJP of using the tragedy for political gains.
Amidst the fallout, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the state's education system, alleging its decline mirrors that of its healthcare system. He claimed the boy's death resulted from willful negligence, potentially manslaughter, and called for accountability from local authorities.
In response, government officials have announced financial assistance for the bereaved family. They have assured that all responsible entities will face strict consequences. The heartbreaking incident has resonated widely, bringing attention to broader infrastructural issues within Kerala's public schools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha official assault case: BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan surrenders, gets arrested
"Rajiv Gandhi acted as 'middleman' in a fighter jet deal," alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, citing WikiLeaks report
"Befitting reply to Pak terrorists": BJP's Shagun Parihar on Amarnath Yatra after Pahalgam attack
He won from Purnia because of Tejashwi Yadav's mercy: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal hits out at Pappu Yadav
OAS officers resume work after arrest of BJP leader in assault of senior colleague