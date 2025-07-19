Left Menu

Tragedy in Greater Noida: Dental Student's Suicide Sparks Outcry

A second-year dental student from Sharda University, Jyoti Jongda, allegedly committed suicide due to faculty harassment. Two teachers have been arrested, and an investigation is underway. The incident has led to protests by students demanding justice. Jongda's father alleges evidence tampering by the university staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:01 IST
A shocking incident has emerged from Greater Noida, where a dental student reportedly took her life due to alleged harassment by university faculty. This tragic event has led to the arrest of two teachers, as investigations continue.

The case has sparked significant protests from fellow students, demanding accountability and stringent action against those involved. Jyoti Jongda's father has lodged a complaint accusing the university staff of destroying evidence related to her death.

Authorities have launched a probe into the allegations, focusing on the claimed mental harassment suffered by Jongda. University officials have assured strict measures will follow the investigation's findings, while the student community mourns a tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

