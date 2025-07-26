Left Menu

UP CM inaugurates India's first private AI-Augmented multidisciplinary university in Unnao

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Indias first private AI-augmented multidisciplinary university in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district on Saturday, calling it a milestone in building a modern India, according to a statement.The chief minister highlighted the state governments push for digital and technical empowerment of youth, growing public-private investment, and key reforms fostering education-industry collaboration.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:13 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated India's first private AI-augmented multidisciplinary university in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Saturday, calling it a milestone in building a modern India, according to a statement.

The chief minister highlighted the state government's push for digital and technical empowerment of youth, growing public-private investment, and key reforms fostering education-industry collaboration. He said the university aligns with India's broader AI mission and national initiatives such as Startup India, and will help elevate the state's standing on both national and global fronts.

In his address, he described Unnao as a land steeped in literature, culture, and history, blessed by the Ganga and home to icons of India's freedom struggle and literary renaissance. He said that the technological leap, with the establishment of the new campus of Chandigarh University, is inspired by PM Narendra Modi's vision.

As per statement, ''The university, he said, will not only be a hub of modern education but will also bridge India's ancient knowledge systems with cutting-edge technical learning, aligning with the National Education Policy's multidisciplinary spirit to foster research, innovation, and holistic growth.'' Adityanath said that one of the biggest challenges facing educational institutions has been their isolated functioning -- like islands, with limited outreach. Students often remained unaware of key government schemes meant for their benefit, hindering timely career planning.

He asserted that academic institutions must evolve into platforms for career guidance, life building, and industry-oriented skill development, and not only impart education. The chief minister urged students to move forward with discipline, under the guidance of teachers, and in alignment with societal expectations. He stressed that only a cultured and disciplined youth can build a strong India.

Adityanath also highlighted that, over the past eight years, the state has built a safe and law-abiding environment, a crucial factor in attracting investment.

