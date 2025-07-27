Haryana CET Exams Underway with Tight Security and Special Arrangements

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) proceeded on Sunday amidst stringent security measures across Haryana, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini closely monitoring the proceedings. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission conducted the CET for Group C recruitment in two shifts.

Over 13.48 lakh candidates were eligible for the exam, with arrangements made across 22 districts. The Haryana transport department provided special bus services for candidates. Strict checks were enforced at entry, and officials were attentive to candidates' needs, arranging transport for those with disabilities and managing emergencies efficiently.

The administration, including Deputy Commissioners and police, ensured order with CCTV surveillance and flying squads. Prohibitory orders were in place around exam centers to prevent disruptions. Nearly 6.70 lakh candidates attended the exam on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)