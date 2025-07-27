Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Heroic Tale in School Curriculum

Haryana Minister Anil Vij praises NCERT's move to introduce Operation Sindoor module in classes 3-12. The decision aims to acquaint students with tales of Indian bravery. Operation Sindoor involved India's retaliation against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Energy and Transport Minister, Anil Vij, welcomed NCERT's decision to introduce a special module on Operation Sindoor for school students from classes 3 to 12.

"The initiative taken by NCERT to include India's tales of valour in the school's curriculum is a good and commendable step," Vij announced during a press briefing at Ambala Cantt on Sunday.

Emphasizing the importance of such narratives, Vij urged that stories like Operation Sindoor, which showcased India's resolve against terrorist threats, should be ingrained in educational programs starting from the early years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

