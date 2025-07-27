Operation Sindoor: A Heroic Tale in School Curriculum

Haryana's Energy and Transport Minister, Anil Vij, welcomed NCERT's decision to introduce a special module on Operation Sindoor for school students from classes 3 to 12.

"The initiative taken by NCERT to include India's tales of valour in the school's curriculum is a good and commendable step," Vij announced during a press briefing at Ambala Cantt on Sunday.

Emphasizing the importance of such narratives, Vij urged that stories like Operation Sindoor, which showcased India's resolve against terrorist threats, should be ingrained in educational programs starting from the early years.

