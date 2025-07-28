Controversial Decision: IIM-C Allows Student Accused of Rape to Attend Classes
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta has permitted a student, Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, charged with rape to attend classes while out on bail. However, he is barred from residing in the campus hostel until the investigation is complete. The decision followed a council meeting influenced by legal advice.
The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has taken a controversial step by allowing an accused student, facing rape charges, to return to classes while out on bail.
The student, Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, however, will not be allowed accommodation in the campus hostel as the investigation is still ongoing. The decision was made following an academic council meeting last week.
During the meeting, officials discussed the legal implications of allowing Toppannawar, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, to re-engage with the institution. The woman had initially alleged that the student had spiked her drink and raped her, but she later failed to cooperate with the investigation, leading to questions about the case's validity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
