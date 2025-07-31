Missile Woman Spearheads IIT-Delhi's 56th Convocation: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is set to celebrate a momentous occasion this Saturday with its 56th convocation ceremony, featuring Dr. Tessy Thomas as the chief guest. Known as the 'Missile Woman of India,' Thomas is a distinguished scientist with a remarkable career in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

During the event, Dr. Thomas will confer degrees to over 2,750 graduating students, including a historic 530 PhD candidates. This year's convocation is notable not only for its record number of doctoral graduates but also for the diversity of its student body, featuring 35 international students from 20 countries.

IIT-Delhi's Director, Rangan Banerjee, highlighted the institute's commitment to contemporary educational practices. The revised undergraduate curriculum launching in the 2025-26 academic year emphasizes flexibility and experiential learning. The ceremony will also honor alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Awards and unveil a DAA Wall to strengthen alumni engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)