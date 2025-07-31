Left Menu

Missile Woman Spearheads IIT-Delhi's 56th Convocation: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Tessy Thomas, dubbed India's Missile Woman, will lead IIT-Delhi's 56th convocation, awarding over 2,750 degrees. This ceremony marks new strides in education, with the first graduates from updated programs and the unveiling of a Distinguished Alumni Award Wall. IIT-Delhi emphasizes holistic student development amid evolving global trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:51 IST
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is set to celebrate a momentous occasion this Saturday with its 56th convocation ceremony, featuring Dr. Tessy Thomas as the chief guest. Known as the 'Missile Woman of India,' Thomas is a distinguished scientist with a remarkable career in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

During the event, Dr. Thomas will confer degrees to over 2,750 graduating students, including a historic 530 PhD candidates. This year's convocation is notable not only for its record number of doctoral graduates but also for the diversity of its student body, featuring 35 international students from 20 countries.

IIT-Delhi's Director, Rangan Banerjee, highlighted the institute's commitment to contemporary educational practices. The revised undergraduate curriculum launching in the 2025-26 academic year emphasizes flexibility and experiential learning. The ceremony will also honor alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Awards and unveil a DAA Wall to strengthen alumni engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

