Collapse of Thane's Education System Sparks Congress Protest

The Congress staged a protest against the Thane Municipal Corporation, decrying the collapse of the local education system. Despite receiving significant funding, the city faces severe staff shortages and declining student enrollment. Delays in essential services have compounded the crisis, prompting calls for urgent intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress organized a protest on Thursday, highlighting the alleged collapse of the education system under Thane Municipal Corporation.

Led by Thane Congress city president Vikrant Chavan, protestors criticized the mismanagement despite a Rs 359.34 crore grant. Key positions remain unfilled, leading to insufficient staff in municipal schools.

Amid falling student enrollments, crucial services like the PM Nutrition Scheme and educational materials are delayed. The Congress urged immediate corrective actions and government intervention, warning of further protests if the situation persists.

