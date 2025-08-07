Collapse of Thane's Education System Sparks Congress Protest
The Congress staged a protest against the Thane Municipal Corporation, decrying the collapse of the local education system. Despite receiving significant funding, the city faces severe staff shortages and declining student enrollment. Delays in essential services have compounded the crisis, prompting calls for urgent intervention.
The Congress organized a protest on Thursday, highlighting the alleged collapse of the education system under Thane Municipal Corporation.
Led by Thane Congress city president Vikrant Chavan, protestors criticized the mismanagement despite a Rs 359.34 crore grant. Key positions remain unfilled, leading to insufficient staff in municipal schools.
Amid falling student enrollments, crucial services like the PM Nutrition Scheme and educational materials are delayed. The Congress urged immediate corrective actions and government intervention, warning of further protests if the situation persists.
