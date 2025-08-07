Collapse of Thane's Education System Sparks Congress Protest

The Congress organized a protest on Thursday, highlighting the alleged collapse of the education system under Thane Municipal Corporation.

Led by Thane Congress city president Vikrant Chavan, protestors criticized the mismanagement despite a Rs 359.34 crore grant. Key positions remain unfilled, leading to insufficient staff in municipal schools.

Amid falling student enrollments, crucial services like the PM Nutrition Scheme and educational materials are delayed. The Congress urged immediate corrective actions and government intervention, warning of further protests if the situation persists.