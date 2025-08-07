Left Menu

Inspiring Military Legends Included in NCERT Curriculum

New chapters on Indian military icons Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma have been added to the NCERT curriculum. This aims to impart lessons on courage and sacrifice while reinforcing the significance of the National War Memorial among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:12 IST
In a significant move to enrich educational content, new chapters on iconic Indian military figures have been incorporated into the NCERT syllabus for the current academic year, officials announced on Thursday.

The update, part of a joint effort by the defence ministry and educational authorities, introduces students to the inspiring stories of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma, highlighting their deeds of courage, duty, and sacrifice.

This initiative coincides with efforts to elevate the National War Memorial's profile in the national psyche, drawing attention to the ideals embodied by India's military history and sacrifices made for the country.

