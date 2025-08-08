Aryann Khokha: Education Innovator Catalyzing Change

Left Menu

At 17, Aryann Khokha is revolutionizing education via eNalanda's STEM initiatives and Dronashala's life-skills training in Gurugram. By connecting underprivileged children to educational resources and self-defense training, he inspires confidence and literacy, aiming to transform abuse survivors into warriors for their futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:07 IST
Aryann Khokha, a visionary 17-year-old, is forging educational paths through his initiatives eNalanda and Dronashala in Gurugram. While eNalanda revolutionizes STEM education in rural India, Dronashala equips urban underprivileged youths with life skills and resilience, transforming them into empowered individuals with newfound confidence.

In Gurugram, where the landscape is defined by modern skyscrapers and corporate hubs, Khokha's impact is felt in its narrow lanes, where the seeds of education are taking root. His grassroots initiative, Dronashala, offers a holistic approach combining storytelling, self-defense, and Taekwondo, providing children with the tools to stand tall against life's challenges.

Tackling societal issues with youthful determination, Khokha bridges opportunity gaps through personal savings and community trust, planning to expand Dronashala and integrate digital literacy. With eNalanda reaching over 10 lakh students, Khokha's efforts signify a movement of empowerment, shaping future change-makers through the power of belief and education.

