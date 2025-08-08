Aryann Khokha: Education Innovator Catalyzing Change

Aryann Khokha, a visionary 17-year-old, is forging educational paths through his initiatives eNalanda and Dronashala in Gurugram. While eNalanda revolutionizes STEM education in rural India, Dronashala equips urban underprivileged youths with life skills and resilience, transforming them into empowered individuals with newfound confidence.

In Gurugram, where the landscape is defined by modern skyscrapers and corporate hubs, Khokha's impact is felt in its narrow lanes, where the seeds of education are taking root. His grassroots initiative, Dronashala, offers a holistic approach combining storytelling, self-defense, and Taekwondo, providing children with the tools to stand tall against life's challenges.

Tackling societal issues with youthful determination, Khokha bridges opportunity gaps through personal savings and community trust, planning to expand Dronashala and integrate digital literacy. With eNalanda reaching over 10 lakh students, Khokha's efforts signify a movement of empowerment, shaping future change-makers through the power of belief and education.

