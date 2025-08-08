Left Menu

S.H.I.N.E. Initiative Inspires Next-Gen Scientists

The S.H.I.N.E. initiative, organized by ICMR and DHR, engaged 13,150 students from 39 districts in health and biomedical research activities. By celebrating Dr. Vulimiri Ramalingaswami's legacy, it aimed to foster innovation and inspire future health researchers, supporting India's vision for development by 2047.

Updated: 08-08-2025 22:56 IST
The S.H.I.N.E. - Science, Health and Innovation for Nextgen Explorers event concluded successfully, engaging over 13,150 students from 300 schools across 16 states. The initiative, organized by the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), aimed to introduce young learners to health and biomedical research.

The two-day program, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for students to 'spend one day as a scientist', was held across various ICMR institutes and DHR-Model Rural Health Research Units (MRHRUs) on August 7 and 8. It featured guided tours, exhibitions, and live demonstrations, allowing students to interact with scientists and explore careers in science and public health.

Concluding on the birth anniversary of esteemed scientist Dr. Vulimiri Ramalingaswami, the event emphasized fostering innovation and scientific curiosity in youth. ICMR Director General Rajiv Bahl highlighted the importance of youth engagement for the future of Indian research and healthcare.

