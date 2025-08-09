Left Menu

Alphabet Chart Controversy Erupts in Madhya Pradesh School

A controversy has emerged at a Madhya Pradesh school over alphabet charts with Islamic references distributed by Principal IA Qureshi. The education department is investigating after parents and students expressed concerns. This incident led to protests and a response from both police and education officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 09-08-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 15:31 IST
Alphabet Chart Controversy Erupts in Madhya Pradesh School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, where a convent school principal allegedly distributed alphabet charts with Islamic references. The education department has initiated an inquiry, officials say.

Principal IA Qureshi reportedly gave students Hindi alphabet charts that included terms like 'Ka' for Kaba, 'Ma' for Masjid, and 'Na' for Namaz. This led to a protest by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, who confronted Qureshi on Friday.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pratibha Sharma reported that the police were able to diffuse the situation. The case has been referred to the district education officer, with guidelines indicating that religious symbols of a particular faith should not be included in school material. Qureshi termed the distribution an 'inadvertent' mistake, explaining it was due to an oversight from the supplier based in Bhopal.

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025