Delhi University Achieves A++ NAAC Accreditation: A New Benchmark

The University of Delhi has reached a new milestone by securing the highest NAAC accreditation grade of A++ in its second assessment cycle, boasting a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.55. The announcement, made on August 8, indicates the accreditation's validity for the next five years, up until 2029.

In the 2018 cycle, Delhi University achieved an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.28, marking significant improvement that highlights the institution's focus on quality enhancement, innovative teaching methods, research efforts, and robust governance.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh described this accolade as a 'landmark moment' for the university, attributing it to the dedication and collective efforts of its faculty, students, and stakeholders. Singh emphasized that this recognition serves as motivation to raise standards further and maintain DU's status as a premier educational institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)