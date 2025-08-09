Left Menu

National Integration Tour: Bridging Gaps Through Education and Culture

The National Integration Tour featuring 20 Sikkim engineering students aims to broaden their perspectives by visiting top educational institutions and cultural sites across India. Organized by the Army's 17 Mountain Division and will conclude with a meeting with the Governor of Sikkim.

National Integration Tour: Bridging Gaps Through Education and Culture
The National Integration Tour (NIT) commenced on Saturday, marking the beginning of a transformative journey for 20 engineering students from Sikkim. Organized by the 17 Mountain Division of the Army, the tour seeks to expose the students to leading academic and cultural institutions across the country.

The itinerary includes visits to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mysuru, where students will explore premier educational institutions and meet industry leaders. Aimed at broadening their horizons, the tour offers students unique insights into diverse fields such as science, technology, and culture.

The event was flagged off by Major General S. Rathore, who urged students to embrace diversity and strive for excellence. As part of a ceremonial gesture, the female students tied rakhis to army personnel, showing gratitude and wishing for their well-being.

