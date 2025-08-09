Left Menu

Delhi's New Education Bill: A Shield for Student Aspirations

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has introduced a new bill to regulate private school fees, promoting transparency and accessibility. The legislation grants the director of education authority to enforce compliance and protect parents' interests without stifling schools. Past administrations are criticized for neglecting fee regulation.

The Delhi government is taking decisive steps to ensure quality education for all children in the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the passing of a landmark bill aimed at regulating private school fees, thereby introducing greater transparency within educational institutions.

Chief Minister Gupta detailed how the Delhi School Education (Fee Determination and Transparency in Regulation) Bill, 2025, passed recently in the Delhi Assembly, seeks to thwart arbitrary fee increases and make educational access equitable. The bill grants the director of education the authority to act against schools that violate these new regulations, including freezing accounts and seizing property.

Gupta criticized the prior AAP government for failing to implement controls over school fees despite their claims of educational reform. Highlighting the bill's protective measures for parents against unjustified fee hikes, she emphasized that the new law empowers parents with veto rights over proposed fee increments, ensuring no child's potential is undervalued.

