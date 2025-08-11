Ex-Bishop Cotton Student's Shocking Kidnapping for Ransom

In an alarming incident, a Bishop Cotton School alumnus, Sumit Sood, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping three students in an extortion attempt, authorities revealed on Monday.

Police confirmed that Sood, 45, exploited his familiarity with the institution, abducting the boys for financial gain. They were rescued from Kotkhai's Chaithla village on Sunday. Local MLA Harish Janartha, also a former student, disclosed that Sood tricked the children by offering them a lift near the school's vicinity.

The incident has prompted the implementation of stricter safety measures as Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur acknowledged the quick action taken by local youth Raunak in resolving the case. He announced enhanced security protocols for student outings to prevent future occurrences, ensuring that no student leaves town without adult supervision.