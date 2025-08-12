Unauthorized Teaching Scandal Uncovered in Uttar Pradesh School

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district have uncovered a startling irregularity at a government-run upper primary school in Kapasa village. The school was reportedly operated by a private tutor and the headmaster's driver, as the designated teaching staff were absent.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Alok Kumar Singh confirmed the incident on Tuesday, revealing that headmaster Veeru Singh and teacher Madhuri were the official appointees at the school. Singh's absence was unauthorized, while Madhuri was on approved leave.

Upon a parent's complaint, Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sushil Kumar Kamal verified that driver Ram Sahay was involved in the school's teaching activities. The headmaster has been suspended, and Prabhakar Tomar, Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Bharua Sumerpur, has been tasked to investigate and report within a week.

