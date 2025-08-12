Left Menu

Unauthorized Teaching Scandal Uncovered in Uttar Pradesh School

A government-run upper primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district was found being operated by a private tutor and the headmaster's driver in the absence of official teaching staff. An inquiry has been launched, and the headmaster has been suspended while authorities investigate the irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district have uncovered a startling irregularity at a government-run upper primary school in Kapasa village. The school was reportedly operated by a private tutor and the headmaster's driver, as the designated teaching staff were absent.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Alok Kumar Singh confirmed the incident on Tuesday, revealing that headmaster Veeru Singh and teacher Madhuri were the official appointees at the school. Singh's absence was unauthorized, while Madhuri was on approved leave.

Upon a parent's complaint, Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sushil Kumar Kamal verified that driver Ram Sahay was involved in the school's teaching activities. The headmaster has been suspended, and Prabhakar Tomar, Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Bharua Sumerpur, has been tasked to investigate and report within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

