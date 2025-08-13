Kerala Schools to Award Grace Marks for Reading
Kerala's state schools will offer 'grace marks' from next academic year to foster reading habits. A dedicated reading period will be introduced, with activities varying by grade. Teachers will be trained, and a handbook will guide activities. The initiative may extend to the school arts festival.
In a bid to foster a reading culture among students, Kerala's state-run schools will introduce 'grace marks' for cultivating reading habits starting next academic year, announced State General Education Minister V Sivankutty.
A designated period will be set aside for reading books, newspapers, and engaging in related activities, Sivankutty stated in a social media post. The initiative will see students in grades one to four participate in dedicated reading sessions, while those in grades five to twelve will engage with newspaper reading and follow-up exercises.
The program will include training for teachers, and a handbook will be developed to guide the activities. Additionally, the Education Department is considering incorporating a reading-focused segment into the annual school arts festival, 'Kalolsavam'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
