Kerala Schools to Award Grace Marks for Reading

In a bid to foster a reading culture among students, Kerala's state-run schools will introduce 'grace marks' for cultivating reading habits starting next academic year, announced State General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

A designated period will be set aside for reading books, newspapers, and engaging in related activities, Sivankutty stated in a social media post. The initiative will see students in grades one to four participate in dedicated reading sessions, while those in grades five to twelve will engage with newspaper reading and follow-up exercises.

The program will include training for teachers, and a handbook will be developed to guide the activities. Additionally, the Education Department is considering incorporating a reading-focused segment into the annual school arts festival, 'Kalolsavam'.

