VISTAS Welcomes Freshers with a Grand Inauguration Ceremony

Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Chennai, known as a premier educational institution, recently hosted a grand Freshers' Inauguration Ceremony 2025. Over 12,800 attendees, including students and parents, gathered to mark this pivotal start of a new academic chapter at the university.

Keynote speaker Mr. R. Rangaraj Pandey, a celebrated television journalist, set an inspiring tone by encouraging students to cultivate skills such as communication, accountability, and adaptability. His speech emphasized the importance of embracing these values to succeed in their academic and career pursuits.

Vels University's leaders, including Founder Chancellor Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh and Vice President Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, stressed the significance of holistic education, balancing academics with sports and cultural activities, and the university's commitment to global job market readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)