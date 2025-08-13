VISTAS Welcomes Freshers with a Grand Inauguration Ceremony
Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) in Chennai held an impressive Freshers’ Inauguration Ceremony for 12,863 attendees. Presided over by media personality Mr. R. Rangaraj Pandey, the event encouraged students to embrace values like accountability and adaptability, while promoting VISTAS' holistic and industry-relevant educational approach.
- Country:
- India
Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Chennai, known as a premier educational institution, recently hosted a grand Freshers' Inauguration Ceremony 2025. Over 12,800 attendees, including students and parents, gathered to mark this pivotal start of a new academic chapter at the university.
Keynote speaker Mr. R. Rangaraj Pandey, a celebrated television journalist, set an inspiring tone by encouraging students to cultivate skills such as communication, accountability, and adaptability. His speech emphasized the importance of embracing these values to succeed in their academic and career pursuits.
Vels University's leaders, including Founder Chancellor Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh and Vice President Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, stressed the significance of holistic education, balancing academics with sports and cultural activities, and the university's commitment to global job market readiness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honolulu's Legal Battle Against Big Oil: A Climate Accountability Milestone
Govt should admit its 'lapses', 'failure' in stopping terror attacks: Kharge says demanding accountability.
Kharge Demands Accountability for Pahalgam Attack
Dimple Yadav Demands Accountability for Pahalgam Attack
Intelligence Lapse and Accountability: A Spotlight on the Pahalgam Incident