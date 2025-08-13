Forehead Mark Sparks Controversy at Vijay Nagar School

A controversy erupted at a government girls' school in Vijay Nagar regarding religious expression. Two students were allegedly turned out of class for wearing a 'tika', a traditional Hindu mark, on Tuesday.

The incident triggered protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), whose members claimed the students had been threatened with academic failure should they continue wearing the tika.

Authorities maintained law and order as tensions flared. Police were called to the scene, and the school principal was advised to ensure respect for religious sentiments in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)