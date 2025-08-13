Left Menu

Forehead Mark Sparks Controversy at Vijay Nagar School

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:27 IST
Forehead Mark Sparks Controversy at Vijay Nagar School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy erupted at a government girls' school in Vijay Nagar regarding religious expression. Two students were allegedly turned out of class for wearing a 'tika', a traditional Hindu mark, on Tuesday.

The incident triggered protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), whose members claimed the students had been threatened with academic failure should they continue wearing the tika.

Authorities maintained law and order as tensions flared. Police were called to the scene, and the school principal was advised to ensure respect for religious sentiments in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

