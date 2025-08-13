Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: PMIS Interns Celebrate Independence

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will host over 100 interns from the Prime Minister Internship Scheme during the 79th Independence Day celebrations. This initiative aims to provide them with an enriching experience, enhancing their workplace readiness and encouraging entrepreneurial thinking through a three-day immersion program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:54 IST
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will welcome over 100 Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) interns to the national capital to participate in the 79th Independence Day celebrations. These young changemakers, currently working with top Indian firms, will partake in a three-day immersion program meant to enhance their professional journey.

Starting August 14, the interns will engage in a special interaction with Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra and MCA Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukerjee. This event marks a significant milestone in PMIS's pilot phase, attracting youth from all 36 states and Union territories and involving over 350 leading companies nationwide.

A major highlight includes the launch of a Digital Compendium, featuring 79 stories of inspiration and growth from the interns. The MCA views this engagement as crucial for gathering insights to shape the future of the internship scheme, aiming to bridge academic learning with workplace readiness and promote entrepreneurial thinking.

