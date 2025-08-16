Shankar IAS Academy: Nurturing Future Leaders on Independence Day
Shankar IAS Academy, a leading coaching institution for UPSC exams, sends Independence Day greetings, celebrating its role in training successful policy makers. The academy's alumni, serving at various governmental levels, are honored for their dedication to governance and public service, upholding the values of the Constitution and national pride.
- Country:
- India
Chennai, Tamil Nadu [India], August 15: On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Shankar IAS Academy, renowned for its excellence in coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination and other competitive exams, extends sincere wishes to the nation.
For over 20 years, Shankar IAS Academy has been instrumental in shaping future leaders, with thousands of its alumni serving as officers at both state and national levels. These alumni are exemplary of leadership and public service, actively contributing to policy formation and national development in various capacities, from UPSC to Banking Services.
As India celebrates its freedom, the academy salutes its alumni who uphold the nation's values, reminding everyone of the responsibilities inherited from freedom fighters. With a robust presence across 12 branches, Shankar IAS Academy remains committed to nurturing principled leaders devoted to the nation's service.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heathrow's Bold Expansion & Viasat's Strategic Split
Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson Shine at USA Track and Field Championships
Katie Ledecky Dominates Freestyle: World Championships Heat Test
Twelve-Year-Old Yu Zidi Shines at Swim World Championships
Indian Table Tennis Triumphs: Journey to World Championships