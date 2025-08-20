Chhattisgarh High Court Orders ₹25,000 Compensation Over Tainted Mid-Day Meal Scandal

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ordered the state government to compensate 84 students with ₹25,000 each after an incident where mid-day meals were contaminated by a dog at a middle school in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.

The order, issued by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, came in response to a Public Interest Litigation. Despite the state's argument that the children were healthy post anti-rabies treatment, the court criticized the negligence exhibited in the distribution of meals.

Post-incident, significant administrative actions were undertaken. The responsible self-help group was removed from the meal program, and several school officials were suspended. The Directorate of School Education has emphasized maintaining hygiene and food safety standards to prevent such occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)