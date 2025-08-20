Revamping University Campuses: A New Era of Education in West Bengal
A vice chancellors' conference chaired by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose proposed significant reforms for university campuses. Key decisions included AI surveillance, welfare for tribal students, and new education policies. Measures also focused on drug awareness, digital transactions, and environmental sustainability.
- Country:
- India
The vice chancellors' conference, led by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, has spotlighted major reforms for university campuses. AI-driven surveillance, including facial recognition, is set to bolster campus security amidst rising incidents of ragging.
An initiative supporting tribal students through dedicated schools in each university was another key development. Additionally, universities were tasked with introducing helplines for migrant workers, establishing a robust network for support across states.
In alignment with national education reforms, the conference emphasized modernizing assessment systems, enhancing digital transactions, and promoting sustainable practices. A comprehensive strategy against youth drug addiction and proposals for adopting the New Education Policy 2020 were also tabled.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
T7 Adit Tunnel in West Bengal's Kalimpong unaffected after landslide: IRCON
West Bengal: E-rickshaw driver rescues newborn girl from garbage dump in Howrah
Clashes Erupt at BJP's Kanya Suraksha Yatra in West Bengal
West Bengal Bureaucracy Rallies Against Suspension Amid Electoral Irregularity Claims
Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against EC's 'Unwarranted' Suspension Orders in West Bengal