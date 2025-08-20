Left Menu

Revamping University Campuses: A New Era of Education in West Bengal

A vice chancellors' conference chaired by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose proposed significant reforms for university campuses. Key decisions included AI surveillance, welfare for tribal students, and new education policies. Measures also focused on drug awareness, digital transactions, and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:58 IST
The vice chancellors' conference, led by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, has spotlighted major reforms for university campuses. AI-driven surveillance, including facial recognition, is set to bolster campus security amidst rising incidents of ragging.

An initiative supporting tribal students through dedicated schools in each university was another key development. Additionally, universities were tasked with introducing helplines for migrant workers, establishing a robust network for support across states.

In alignment with national education reforms, the conference emphasized modernizing assessment systems, enhancing digital transactions, and promoting sustainable practices. A comprehensive strategy against youth drug addiction and proposals for adopting the New Education Policy 2020 were also tabled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

