Compensation Ordered for Students After Mid-Day Meal Mishap

The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the state to compensate 84 students with Rs 25,000 each after they consumed mid-day meals contaminated by a dog. The incident occurred at a middle school in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.

Despite the state's argument that the children had been medically cleared and vaccinated, the court ruled in favor of compensation, citing negligence. The incident was flagged as part of a Public Interest Litigation, pushing authorities to review meal distribution protocols.

In response, the government has issued new guidelines to ensure hygiene and safety in meal preparations in educational institutions, suspending personnel responsible for the oversight. This ruling is expected to prompt stricter monitoring in mid-day meal schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)