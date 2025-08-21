Pune's Indo-Korean Center: Bridging Cultures Through Language Testing

In a significant development for Korean language enthusiasts, Pune's Indo-Korean Center (IKC) has been officially recognized as a TOPIK testing center by South Korea's National Institute for International Education.

This new status positions Pune as the exclusive city in western India authorized to offer TOPIK, facilitating worldwide certification for individuals aiming to study or work in Korea. According to a release, IKC functions under the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai.

Indo-Korean Center Director Dr. Eunjoo Lim emphasized the test's importance, stating that TOPIK serves not just as a language test but as a pivotal tool for nurturing Korea-India collaboration across education, industry, and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)