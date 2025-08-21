Left Menu

Pune's Indo-Korean Center: Bridging Cultures Through Language Testing

Pune's Indo-Korean Center has become an official center for the Korean language proficiency test, TOPIK, providing internationally recognized certification. This makes Pune the only city in western India for this testing. The designation enhances educational and professional opportunities, fostering deeper Korea-India ties through education, industry, and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Korean language enthusiasts, Pune's Indo-Korean Center (IKC) has been officially recognized as a TOPIK testing center by South Korea's National Institute for International Education.

This new status positions Pune as the exclusive city in western India authorized to offer TOPIK, facilitating worldwide certification for individuals aiming to study or work in Korea. According to a release, IKC functions under the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai.

Indo-Korean Center Director Dr. Eunjoo Lim emphasized the test's importance, stating that TOPIK serves not just as a language test but as a pivotal tool for nurturing Korea-India collaboration across education, industry, and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

