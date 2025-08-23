Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Secures Future of Students by Taking Over 215 Schools

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to take over 215 schools formerly managed by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and Falah-e-Aam Trust. The School Education Department aims to implement a new management system to safeguard the academic future of enrolled students and ensure quality education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:32 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Secures Future of Students by Taking Over 215 Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a significant step by taking control of 215 schools previously managed by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT). The move intends to safeguard the academic interests of students currently enrolled in these institutions.

According to an official order, management of these schools will now fall under the jurisdiction of respective district magistrates. They will propose fresh management committees to ensure smooth functioning of these educational institutions. This action follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' declaration of JeI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in early 2019 and again in 2024.

The School Education Department has emphasized the need for effective coordination with district authorities to maintain the quality of education in compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP) norms. This initiative is coordinated by Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma, highlighting the state's commitment to educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

The Fall of a Torturer: Michael Sang Correa Sentenced to Prison

 Global
2
Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

Controversy Clouds Orsted's Revolution Wind Project

 Global
3
Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

Putin Sees Hope in Russia-US Relations Amid Arctic Cooperation Talks

 Russian Federation
4
Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Transcripts

Maxwell Denies Trump's Involvement in Epstein's Scandals: DOJ Releases Trans...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025