Jammu and Kashmir Secures Future of Students by Taking Over 215 Schools

The Jammu and Kashmir government has initiated a significant step by taking control of 215 schools previously managed by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its affiliate, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT). The move intends to safeguard the academic interests of students currently enrolled in these institutions.

According to an official order, management of these schools will now fall under the jurisdiction of respective district magistrates. They will propose fresh management committees to ensure smooth functioning of these educational institutions. This action follows the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' declaration of JeI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in early 2019 and again in 2024.

The School Education Department has emphasized the need for effective coordination with district authorities to maintain the quality of education in compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP) norms. This initiative is coordinated by Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma, highlighting the state's commitment to educational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)