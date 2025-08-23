Controversy Over School Takeover in Jammu & Kashmir
In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, expressed disagreement with an official order regarding the management of 215 schools previously affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami. The order assigned district magistrates to oversee these schools, contradicting the minister's proposal for cluster principals to manage them.
Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, has voiced her disagreement with the government's decision to take control of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, alongside its affiliate Falah-e-Aam Trust.
The minister clarified that her approved proposal involved having cluster principals oversee the schools, but the order issued assigned the responsibility to district magistrates instead. This discrepancy has stoked controversy and confusion.
Itoo emphasized that the plan intended to protect the education of over 51,000 students enrolled in these schools, ensuring minimal disruption while new management committees were formed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
