IIT Council Convenes After Two Years for Strategic Reform Discussions

The IIT Council, which oversees the premier engineering institutions in India, is reconvening after a two-year break. High on the agenda are discussions about credit sharing among the 23 IITs, as well as adapting the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced to be less reliant on coaching.

Other significant topics include accreditation processes, bolstering scholarships for SC and ST students, and integrating Artificial Intelligence into the curriculum. This meeting follows recommendations from the Radhakrishnan Committee to align IITs with the national accreditation framework outlined in the National Education Policy 2020.

Mental health, merit-based scholarships, and regional language initiatives will also be examined. The council aims to ensure IITs contribute robustly to a self-reliant and prosperous India while improving research and educational outcomes across disciplines.

