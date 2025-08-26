Left Menu

Nagaland Teachers Launch Agitation for Long-Pending Benefits

Teachers from 133 government high schools in Nagaland have begun an indefinite agitation over unpaid service benefits dating back to 2016. Despite winning court cases, the state government has not met their demands. The agitation commenced alongside ongoing court proceedings, affecting regular schooling activities across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, academic activities in 133 government high schools across Nagaland were severely disrupted as the Nagaland RMSA Teachers Association (NRMSTA) 2016 batch initiated a phase-wise indefinite agitation over longstanding service benefit issues.

The protest began with a pen-down strike following the expiry of the teachers' ultimatum to the state government on August 13. According to NRMSATA-2016 president Imlitemjen, the action was warranted due to the government's 'continued silence', even after court rulings in the teachers' favor.

The Gauhati High Court had ruled in favor of the teachers on March 16, 2022, with the order later upheld by the Supreme Court on May 20, 2025. The educators seek acknowledgment of salary and service benefits dating back to their hiring in 2016, implementation of ROP 2017 pay scales, and enforcement of an Office Memorandum from March 29, 2017.

Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha Nagaland, L Jamithung Lotha, indicated that the state government has filed a review petition with the Supreme Court as of August 14, urging teachers to await the legal outcome. This protest coincides with ongoing second-term examinations, further impacting normal school activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

