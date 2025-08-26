Fast-Tracking the Sindhudurg Fisheries College: A Boost for Coastal Education

Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister, Dattatray Bharane, has urged officials to fast-track the proposal process for a proposed Rs 161 crore government fisheries college in Devgad, Sindhudurg district.

During a review meeting at the state secretariat, Bharane emphasized the requirement of state approval and necessary infrastructure development for the college, slated to be built on government land near Jamsande.

Fisheries Minister Rane highlighted the importance of this institution in a coastal district like Sindhudurg, noting the essential need for trained manpower to bolster the fisheries sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)