Investigation Launched into Student's Tragic Death at Jamshedpur Medical College

The East Singhbhum district administration has established a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a medical student in Jamshedpur. The student, Divyanshu Pandey, allegedly consumed poison in his hostel room at Manipal Medical College.

Chaired by Additional District Magistrate Bhagirath Prasad, the committee includes Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandrajit Singh and DSP Bhola Prasad. The college is facing allegations of negligence as students protest, demanding justice for Pandey, who hailed from Samstipur, Bihar.

Amidst claims of administrative delay in arranging emergency medical transport and accusations against a senior official of harassment, the Deputy Commissioner has instructed the committee to deliver a thorough report within a week. In response, the college has suspended a transportation official and is conducting an internal investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)