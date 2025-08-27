U.S. Colleges Rely on Chinese Students, Says Trump Amid Tensions
China urges the U.S. to honor President Trump's commitment to welcome Chinese students. China's foreign ministry criticized the U.S. for the alleged mistreatment of these students. Trump acknowledged the significance of Chinese students to U.S. colleges, amid political pressure from his base.
China has expressed hopes that the United States will adhere to President Donald Trump's promise to welcome Chinese students, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday.
During a regular press conference, Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called on the U.S. to halt what he described as 'unprovoked harassment, interrogation, and deportation' of Chinese students.
Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that American colleges would face difficulties without the presence of Chinese students, amidst pushback from his political base following his suggestion to admit 600,000 Chinese college students as part of ongoing trade negotiations with China.
