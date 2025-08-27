U.S. Colleges Rely on Chinese Students, Says Trump Amid Tensions

China has expressed hopes that the United States will adhere to President Donald Trump's promise to welcome Chinese students, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday.

During a regular press conference, Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called on the U.S. to halt what he described as 'unprovoked harassment, interrogation, and deportation' of Chinese students.

Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that American colleges would face difficulties without the presence of Chinese students, amidst pushback from his political base following his suggestion to admit 600,000 Chinese college students as part of ongoing trade negotiations with China.