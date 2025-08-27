Delhi's New Fee Regulations: Ensuring Fair Education Costs

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has declared a sweeping reform for the capital's private schools, bringing them under new fee regulation laws.

The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, aims to curb arbitrary fee hikes and enhance transparency. Minister Sood emphasized parental involvement and accountability.

Previously limited to 300 schools, the new law now covers all private institutions, impacting approximately 18 lakh students. Violations may incur penalties or even school recognition cancellation.

