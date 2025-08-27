Delhi's New Fee Regulations: Ensuring Fair Education Costs
Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that all 1,700 private schools in the capital will now be regulated under the new fee regulations. The Delhi School Education Act, 2025, aims to ensure transparency and accountability, involving parents in the fee-setting process. Non-compliance may result in fines or recognition cancellation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has declared a sweeping reform for the capital's private schools, bringing them under new fee regulation laws.
The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, aims to curb arbitrary fee hikes and enhance transparency. Minister Sood emphasized parental involvement and accountability.
Previously limited to 300 schools, the new law now covers all private institutions, impacting approximately 18 lakh students. Violations may incur penalties or even school recognition cancellation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outcry in Assam: Opposition Seeks Accountability in Newborn's Hospital Death
UK Delays Decision on China's Mega-Embassy Amid Transparency Concerns
New BIS head stresses importance of central bank independence and accountability
Journalists Killed in Gaza Hospital Strike: Investigations and Accountability
Meghalaya's Bold Reforms: Enhancing Transparency in MPSC Recruitment