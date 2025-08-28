Left Menu

Tragedy at the Church: Mass Shooting Shocks Minneapolis Community

A tragic mass shooting at a Catholic church in Minneapolis left two children dead and 17 injured during a school Mass. The assailant, Robin Westman, later took their own life. Officials termed the incident a hate crime targeting Catholics, and the community mourns amidst rising tensions.

A gunman attacked a Catholic church in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 17 others during a school Mass, authorities reported on Wednesday. The assailant, identified as Robin Westman, ultimately committed suicide, according to Police Chief Brian O'Hara. The motive remains unclear, though some officials describe it as a hate crime.

FBI Director Kash Patel is probing the attack as an act of domestic terrorism focused on targeting Catholics. The attack disrupted the usually peaceful morning service, causing chaos as worshippers scrambled for safety. Chief O'Hara indicated that exits were blocked, complicating escape efforts.

Tragically, this incident is only the latest in a series of shootings in education facilities, marking the 146th case this year alone. The attack in Minneapolis involved legally acquired firearms. City officials, including Mayor Jacob Frey, caution against letting gender issues sway the core implications of the tragedy, as political and societal tensions simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

