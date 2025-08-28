Maharashtra's New IIM Hub: A Game Changer for Education
The Maharashtra government has approved 70 acres in Pimpri Chinchwad for a new Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus. This marks the first time Pune will host a premier management institute. The land allocation follows Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's directions, accelerating the campus development process.
28-08-2025
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards enhancing educational infrastructure by approving 70 acres of land in Pimpri Chinchwad for an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus.
This strategic move, as per Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, follows directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aiming to establish the state's third IIM.
Pune, a thriving industrial city, is poised to boost its reputation by becoming the location for this prestigious institution, heralding accelerated development of the proposed campus.
