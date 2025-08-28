Maharashtra's New IIM Hub: A Game Changer for Education

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards enhancing educational infrastructure by approving 70 acres of land in Pimpri Chinchwad for an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus.

This strategic move, as per Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, follows directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aiming to establish the state's third IIM.

Pune, a thriving industrial city, is poised to boost its reputation by becoming the location for this prestigious institution, heralding accelerated development of the proposed campus.