Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

Calcutta University faced controversy on Thursday as exams scheduled on the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad took place. Despite objections from the student organization, which had urged to postpone the exams, the university decided to proceed as planned.

A university official reported that the exams for B.Com, BA, B.Sc, and Bachelor of Laws were conducted without any disruptions. Students appeared in large numbers, reflecting more than 90% attendance across 82 colleges statewide.

In total, approximately 30,000 candidates participated in the examinations held across state colleges on the contentious date, underscoring the event's success despite earlier concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)