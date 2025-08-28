Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University
Amid controversy over exams clashing with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's foundation day, Calcutta University proceeded with its scheduled assessments for the B.Com, BA, B.Sc, and Bachelor of Laws degrees. Despite disagreements, over 90% of students attended the exams across 82 colleges, with around 30,000 candidates participating.
Calcutta University faced controversy on Thursday as exams scheduled on the foundation day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad took place. Despite objections from the student organization, which had urged to postpone the exams, the university decided to proceed as planned.
A university official reported that the exams for B.Com, BA, B.Sc, and Bachelor of Laws were conducted without any disruptions. Students appeared in large numbers, reflecting more than 90% attendance across 82 colleges statewide.
In total, approximately 30,000 candidates participated in the examinations held across state colleges on the contentious date, underscoring the event's success despite earlier concerns.
