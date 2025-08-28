Calcutta University Stands Firm Amid Exam Day Controversy

Amid a controversy over exams scheduled on the foundation day of the students' wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Calcutta University went ahead with B.Com, BA, B.Sc, and Bachelor of Laws exams. According to a university official, the exams were completed smoothly on Thursday.

Calcutta University interim-Vice Chancellor Santa Dutta reported a significant turnout, with 96% attendance, stating, 'Truth has triumphed today with 96 per cent of candidates appearing for the exams.' The university maintained its schedule despite pressure to postpone the exams, highlighting the primacy of academic commitments over political requests.

The interim vice chancellor emphasized that political parties should refrain from intervening in academic schedules for their events in the future. Exams were held across 82 colleges, amounting to approximately 30,000 students taking part in the tests.