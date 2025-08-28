Left Menu

Calcutta University Stands Firm Amid Exam Day Controversy

In West Bengal, exams conducted by Calcutta University faced opposition due to their clash with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's foundation day. Despite requests to reschedule, the exams proceeded smoothly with 96% attendance, underscoring a commitment to academic scheduling over political influence, as emphasized by the interim Vice Chancellor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:26 IST
Amid a controversy over exams scheduled on the foundation day of the students' wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Calcutta University went ahead with B.Com, BA, B.Sc, and Bachelor of Laws exams. According to a university official, the exams were completed smoothly on Thursday.

Calcutta University interim-Vice Chancellor Santa Dutta reported a significant turnout, with 96% attendance, stating, 'Truth has triumphed today with 96 per cent of candidates appearing for the exams.' The university maintained its schedule despite pressure to postpone the exams, highlighting the primacy of academic commitments over political requests.

The interim vice chancellor emphasized that political parties should refrain from intervening in academic schedules for their events in the future. Exams were held across 82 colleges, amounting to approximately 30,000 students taking part in the tests.

