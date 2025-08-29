Telangana's Educational Overhaul: Facial Recognition and Infrastructure

In a decisive move to reform the education sector, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed a comprehensive upgrade of infrastructure across educational institutions. Emphasizing the need for quality education, he has called for the implementation of facial recognition technology to boost attendance and streamline administrative processes.

During a meeting with education department officials, Reddy urged the enhancement of teaching facilities from schools to universities. He asserted that the mandated use of facial recognition for students, teaching staff, and other professionals would address existing gaps and inefficiencies within the system.

Further, Reddy instructed that the construction of educational facilities be managed by the Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWIDC). Additionally, he demanded the prompt settlement of pending mid-day meal bills via a fast-track green channel, warning against any delays in approvals.

