Telangana's Educational Overhaul: Facial Recognition and Infrastructure
Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy prioritizes upgrading educational infrastructure and implements facial recognition to enhance attendance and streamline administration. Reddy orders EWIDC to oversee construction projects and urges speedy clearance of mid-day meal bills through the green channel. These measures aim for holistic educational improvements.
In a decisive move to reform the education sector, Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed a comprehensive upgrade of infrastructure across educational institutions. Emphasizing the need for quality education, he has called for the implementation of facial recognition technology to boost attendance and streamline administrative processes.
During a meeting with education department officials, Reddy urged the enhancement of teaching facilities from schools to universities. He asserted that the mandated use of facial recognition for students, teaching staff, and other professionals would address existing gaps and inefficiencies within the system.
Further, Reddy instructed that the construction of educational facilities be managed by the Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (EWIDC). Additionally, he demanded the prompt settlement of pending mid-day meal bills via a fast-track green channel, warning against any delays in approvals.
