Pioneering AI Healthcare Department Launched at Kasturba Medical College

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal has launched India's first Department of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. The department aims to revolutionize medical education through cross-disciplinary collaboration, offering programs in AI research, education, and clinical applications. It will focus on predictive analytics, imaging, personalized medicine, and decision support systems.

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, a part of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, has launched India's first Department of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. The initiative, hailed as a milestone in medical education, was inaugurated by Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE.

Emphasizing the indispensable role of technology in healthcare's future, Dr Venkatesh stated, "The future of healthcare is inextricably linked with technology," highlighting the institution's commitment to spearheading this transformation. Dr Sharath K Rao discussed the roadmap for AI adoption, stressing responsible innovation.

The department, led by Dr Rachana and Dr Preethi Shetty, aims to train the next generation in predictive analytics, imaging, and personalized medicine. It plans to offer MSc and integrated MSc–PhD programs. Collaborations with industry and other academic disciplines are also on the horizon.

