Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab has taken a pioneering step in education by introducing entrepreneurship as a main subject for Class XI students. The initiative, announced by Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, will cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among students, transforming them into job creators rather than job seekers.

Set to roll out in the 2025-26 academic year, the curriculum is designed to be experiential and hands-on. Students will engage in activities like forming teams, developing business ideas, and pitching for seed funding, culminating in launching their own products or services. Evaluation will be school-based, focused on self-assessment and peer reviews instead of traditional exams.

Bains emphasized the potential economic impact, citing over 2.68 lakh students across 3,840 senior secondary schools. He highlighted the initiative's role in driving sustainable economic development, incubating creativity, and fulfilling the educational goals of the 'Punjab Business Blasters Programme'.

