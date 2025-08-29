Left Menu

Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI

Punjab has launched an entrepreneurship curriculum for Class XI students, aiming to cultivate job creators rather than job seekers. The program will commence in 2025-26 and will be experiential and project-based, fostering innovation. It has the potential to generate significant economic impact at the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 23:58 IST
Punjab Schools Pioneer Entrepreneurship Curriculum for Class XI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab has taken a pioneering step in education by introducing entrepreneurship as a main subject for Class XI students. The initiative, announced by Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, will cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among students, transforming them into job creators rather than job seekers.

Set to roll out in the 2025-26 academic year, the curriculum is designed to be experiential and hands-on. Students will engage in activities like forming teams, developing business ideas, and pitching for seed funding, culminating in launching their own products or services. Evaluation will be school-based, focused on self-assessment and peer reviews instead of traditional exams.

Bains emphasized the potential economic impact, citing over 2.68 lakh students across 3,840 senior secondary schools. He highlighted the initiative's role in driving sustainable economic development, incubating creativity, and fulfilling the educational goals of the 'Punjab Business Blasters Programme'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

 Global
2
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
3
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
4
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025