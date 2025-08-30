A New Chapter for School Staffing in West Bengal

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 8,477 non-teaching staff across state-run and aided secondary and higher secondary schools. This recruitment drive aims to fill various vacancies in the education sector.

The commission announced that the recruitment process will include 2,989 non-teaching Group C roles and 5,488 Group D employee positions. Aspirants can apply online starting September 16, with the deadline for applications set for October 31.

This move comes after the Supreme Court upheld a Calcutta High Court decision on April 3, invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff from the 2016 state-level selection test carried out by the SSC.