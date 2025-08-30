Left Menu

Heroic Teacher Saves Student at Coaching Institute

A teacher at a coaching institute saved a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from attempted suicide in Mahesh Nagar, as she tried to jump off the terrace. The prompt action and counseling helped prevent tragedy, revealing stress factors like missed tests and family pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-08-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue unfolded at a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar when a vigilant teacher saved a young NEET aspirant from attempting suicide. The incident occurred on Friday as the 19-year-old student prepared to leap from the terrace of the three-story building.

Witnesses quickly alerted the coaching institute staff, and in a heart-stopping moment, a teacher heroically grabbed the student from behind, preventing the jump. The student's resistance was overcome as the teacher, showing immense bravery, pulled her back to safety.

Authorities revealed that the student had recently skipped tests, causing concern among visiting family members. This visit appeared to have contributed to her distress. The student, later counseled, hails from Rajasthan's Churu district.

