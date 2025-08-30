Heroic Teacher Saves Student at Coaching Institute
A teacher at a coaching institute saved a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from attempted suicide in Mahesh Nagar, as she tried to jump off the terrace. The prompt action and counseling helped prevent tragedy, revealing stress factors like missed tests and family pressure.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic rescue unfolded at a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar when a vigilant teacher saved a young NEET aspirant from attempting suicide. The incident occurred on Friday as the 19-year-old student prepared to leap from the terrace of the three-story building.
Witnesses quickly alerted the coaching institute staff, and in a heart-stopping moment, a teacher heroically grabbed the student from behind, preventing the jump. The student's resistance was overcome as the teacher, showing immense bravery, pulled her back to safety.
Authorities revealed that the student had recently skipped tests, causing concern among visiting family members. This visit appeared to have contributed to her distress. The student, later counseled, hails from Rajasthan's Churu district.
ALSO READ
Rescuers sift through debris in search of missing people after rain ravages parts of Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh's Treacherous Terrain: Landslides and Rescue Efforts Amidst Deadly Deluge
Irish Missionary Rescued from Haitian Gang Abduction
Heroic Rescue Attempt Amid Rising Floodwaters in Sirmaur
Swift Rescue Effort Saves Three Children After Wall Collapse in East Delhi