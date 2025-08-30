Heroic Teacher Saves Student at Coaching Institute

A dramatic rescue unfolded at a coaching institute in Mahesh Nagar when a vigilant teacher saved a young NEET aspirant from attempting suicide. The incident occurred on Friday as the 19-year-old student prepared to leap from the terrace of the three-story building.

Witnesses quickly alerted the coaching institute staff, and in a heart-stopping moment, a teacher heroically grabbed the student from behind, preventing the jump. The student's resistance was overcome as the teacher, showing immense bravery, pulled her back to safety.

Authorities revealed that the student had recently skipped tests, causing concern among visiting family members. This visit appeared to have contributed to her distress. The student, later counseled, hails from Rajasthan's Churu district.