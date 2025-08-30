Left Menu

Congress MP Senthil's Indefinite Fast: A Fight for Education Funds

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil continues his indefinite fast, challenging the Centre's withholding of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. Party members, including Rahul Gandhi, show support. Senthil asserts the funds' release is crucial for Tamil Nadu's students, accusing the Centre of financial blackmail against the state.

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has embarked on an indefinite fast in protest against the Centre's decision to withhold funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme. The fast, which has entered its succeeding days, has seen considerable support from party members and leaders.

In a poignant gesture, a number of supporters have rallied, holding placards with messages like, 'Do not stop education for children.' Among the supporters, Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore, disseminated a poster on social media showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extending his backing to Senthil's cause.

Addressing the media, Senthil emphasized the critical need for the funds, claiming the Centre's actions as politically motivated. He stated that more than Rs 2,500 crore allocated for the scheme was unjustly withheld, causing an uncertain future for students. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin previously criticized the Centre for halting funds due to political reasons.

