Left Menu

Union Education Minister's Historic Visit Sparks Dialogue on Odisha's Educational Future

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for a historic courtesy meeting at his official residence. They discussed the New Education Policy and potential reforms to improve the education infrastructure in Odisha. Other key educational figures attended the meeting as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:27 IST
Union Education Minister's Historic Visit Sparks Dialogue on Odisha's Educational Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the official residence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday. The visit marked the first such rendezvous, and both leaders portrayed it as a 'courtesy call'.

The discussions focused on the current and future state of the education system in both India and Odisha. Key topics included the New Education Policy and significant reforms aimed at enhancing the educational infrastructure within the state.

Additionally, the meeting was attended by notable figures such as Nityananda Gond, Minister of School and Mass Education, and Shalini Pandit, Secretary of School and Mass Education, among others. The gathering underscored the commitment towards advancing educational opportunities in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gauff Shines as U.S. Open Unfolds with Thrilling Matches

Gauff Shines as U.S. Open Unfolds with Thrilling Matches

 Global
2
Tragic Turn in Maratha Quota Protest: Death at Azad Maidan

Tragic Turn in Maratha Quota Protest: Death at Azad Maidan

 India
3
Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

 India
4
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025