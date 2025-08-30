Union Education Minister's Historic Visit Sparks Dialogue on Odisha's Educational Future

In a momentous occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the official residence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday. The visit marked the first such rendezvous, and both leaders portrayed it as a 'courtesy call'.

The discussions focused on the current and future state of the education system in both India and Odisha. Key topics included the New Education Policy and significant reforms aimed at enhancing the educational infrastructure within the state.

Additionally, the meeting was attended by notable figures such as Nityananda Gond, Minister of School and Mass Education, and Shalini Pandit, Secretary of School and Mass Education, among others. The gathering underscored the commitment towards advancing educational opportunities in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)