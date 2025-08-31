Left Menu

Empowered Voices: Hunger Strike Highlights Political Struggle for Education Funds

Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil is hospitalized amidst a hunger strike demanding the release of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme to Tamil Nadu. Despite health issues, Senthil continues his protest from a hospital, supported by Congress leaders, urging citizens to rally democratically for the cause.

Amid an ongoing hunger strike, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil has been hospitalized due to health complications. Senthil, fighting for the release of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds to Tamil Nadu, remains resolute in continuing his protest from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

The Congress leader, supported by prominent party figures like Rahul Gandhi, stresses the urgency of the matter. Senthil's appeal to the citizens of Tamil Nadu highlights the need for a democratic stand against perceived political maneuvering by the Union government. The funds, key to educational initiatives in the state, remain withheld.

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP, notes the broader implications of the situation as an affront to federalism and democracy. Tagore calls on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure his parliamentary colleague's voice is acknowledged. The plea underscores a greater political dynamic, urging the central government to release the funds without further delay, sidestepping political bias.

