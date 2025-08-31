Weather Chaos Shutters Schools in Jammu Division

In response to relentless rain and landslides, all government and private schools across Jammu will be closed on Monday, the Directorate of School Education announced. The decision comes after a week-long closure amid safety advisories.

Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education, cited the persistent rainfall and subsequent landslides in ordering the closure to protect students and staff.

Recent weather events, including cloudbursts and flash floods since mid-August, have caused over 130 deaths, left 120 injured, and destroyed property across several districts, underscoring the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)