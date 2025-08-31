Left Menu

Weather Chaos Shutters Schools in Jammu Division

In response to severe weather conditions, including incessant rain and landslides, all schools in Jammu will remain closed. The closure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid warnings. Recent floods and landslides have already resulted in significant casualties and property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to relentless rain and landslides, all government and private schools across Jammu will be closed on Monday, the Directorate of School Education announced. The decision comes after a week-long closure amid safety advisories.

Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, Director School Education, cited the persistent rainfall and subsequent landslides in ordering the closure to protect students and staff.

Recent weather events, including cloudbursts and flash floods since mid-August, have caused over 130 deaths, left 120 injured, and destroyed property across several districts, underscoring the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Israel's defence minister Israel Katz says that Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida was killed in Gaza, reports AP.

