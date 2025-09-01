Left Menu

Heartfelt Gesture: Chief Minister Yogi Empowers Young Aspirants

During a 'Janata Darshan' event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath endeared a young girl, Mayra, by ensuring her school admission to support her dream of becoming a doctor. The gesture underscores the government’s commitment to education and responsiveness to citizen needs, as seen in previous assistance instances to other children.

Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:21 IST
Heartfelt Gesture: Chief Minister Yogi Empowers Young Aspirants
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent interaction with a young girl, Mayra, at a 'Janata Darshan' event has become a powerful testament to his responsiveness and commitment to educational support. Meeting more than 50 residents from various sectors, he listened to concerns with patience and addressed them with noteworthy swiftness.

Visiting from Kanpur, Mayra and her mother approached Adityanath with a pivotal request for school admission, which is crucial to Mayra's dream of becoming a doctor. In response, he not only provided assurance but ordered an immediate facilitation of her admission, demonstrating a hands-on approach to governance.

This isn't the first time Adityanath has made such interventions. Past instances included facilitating a Moradabad child's school admission swiftly and helping a Gorakhpur student financially, further emphasizing the government's dedication to education and addressing citizens' grievances effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

